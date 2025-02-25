CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 464 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ORI. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Old Republic International by 11.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 65,847 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,332,000 after buying an additional 6,726 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 1,268.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 78,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 72,714 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Old Republic International by 161.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 728 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Old Republic International

In other Old Republic International news, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 9,188 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $333,983.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,219,760.60. The trade was a 21.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey Lange sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $40,142.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,679 shares in the company, valued at $1,267,864.24. The trade was a 3.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st.

Old Republic International Stock Performance

Shares of Old Republic International stock opened at $36.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.97. Old Republic International Co. has a 52 week low of $28.59 and a 52 week high of $39.27. The company has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.88.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.19. Old Republic International had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 20.32%. As a group, analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Republic International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.30%.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

