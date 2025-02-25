CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 48 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 967 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 48 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TopBuild by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 116,612 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,306,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TopBuild by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of TopBuild by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,706 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of TopBuild by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 32,633 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,160,000 after purchasing an additional 11,948 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TopBuild Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BLD opened at $301.83 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $327.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $361.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.85. TopBuild Corp. has a one year low of $297.05 and a one year high of $495.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI cut TopBuild from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $443.00 to $381.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of TopBuild from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of TopBuild from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of TopBuild from $475.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TopBuild currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $437.00.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

