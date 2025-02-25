CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 92 Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,850 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Woodward were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WWD. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Woodward in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Woodward in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Woodward by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Woodward in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Woodward alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WWD. Barclays upped their price target on Woodward from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Woodward from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Woodward from $216.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Woodward from $226.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Woodward from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.38.

Woodward Stock Performance

NASDAQ WWD opened at $183.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.66, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Woodward, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.25 and a twelve month high of $201.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.95.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.21. Woodward had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 11.18%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Woodward Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This is an increase from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Woodward’s payout ratio is currently 18.76%.

Insider Transactions at Woodward

In other Woodward news, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,400 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.57, for a total value of $430,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,764,325.91. The trade was a 10.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas G. Cromwell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.85, for a total value of $1,818,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,511 shares in the company, valued at $2,093,275.35. The trade was a 46.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,400 shares of company stock valued at $5,844,768. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Woodward

(Free Report)

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.