CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys Shares of 4,597 Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DIOD. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Diodes during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Diodes by 33.9% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diodes in the third quarter valued at about $184,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Diodes in the third quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Diodes by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 7,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diodes Price Performance

Shares of DIOD stock opened at $54.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.83. Diodes Incorporated has a 12 month low of $50.26 and a 12 month high of $86.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 57.12 and a beta of 1.31.

Diodes ( NASDAQ:DIOD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.27). Diodes had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 3.28%. Analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

DIOD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Diodes from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com raised Diodes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on Diodes from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

In related news, President Gary Yu sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total transaction of $162,516.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 79,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,466,219.88. This trade represents a 3.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total value of $46,513.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,887,461. The trade was a 1.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,680 shares of company stock worth $262,267. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.

