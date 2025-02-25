CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys Shares of 6,490 IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ)

CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in IonQ in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in IonQ during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of IonQ in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Hemington Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of IonQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of IonQ by 1,348.5% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CRO Rima Alameddine sold 21,337 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.73, for a total value of $634,349.01. Following the sale, the executive now owns 571,321 shares in the company, valued at $16,985,373.33. The trade was a 3.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Peter Hume Chapman sold 13,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.73, for a total transaction of $389,641.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 414,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,319,011.99. This trade represents a 3.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,223 shares of company stock valued at $1,314,652. Insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IONQ opened at $31.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.58 and a beta of 2.40. IonQ, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.22 and a twelve month high of $54.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.44.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of IonQ to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of IonQ from $22.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of IonQ from $16.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of IonQ from $12.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on IonQ from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IonQ has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

