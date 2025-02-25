CIBC Asset Management Inc Grows Position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,454 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in AAON were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAON. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AAON by 5,040.4% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 2,369 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in AAON by 691.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 21,548 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in AAON by 39.1% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 288,581 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,121,000 after acquiring an additional 81,111 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in AAON during the third quarter worth about $471,000. Finally, Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AAON in the 4th quarter worth about $1,099,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Stephen E. Wakefield sold 5,362 shares of AAON stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.99, for a total transaction of $702,368.38. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,052.42. The trade was a 54.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rebecca Thompson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $690,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,386,986. This trade represents a 22.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.55% of the company’s stock.

AAON Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAON stock opened at $100.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 44.08 and a beta of 0.87. AAON, Inc. has a one year low of $70.28 and a one year high of $144.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.06.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AAON. Baird R W upgraded AAON from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of AAON from $102.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of AAON from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AAON has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.00.

AAON Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

