CIBC Asset Management Inc Grows Stock Holdings in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report) by 46.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CWT. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in California Water Service Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 12,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in California Water Service Group by 255.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in California Water Service Group by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get California Water Service Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CWT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded California Water Service Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $56.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com upgraded California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of California Water Service Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.25.

California Water Service Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE CWT opened at $46.12 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.52. California Water Service Group has a 1 year low of $41.64 and a 1 year high of $56.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

California Water Service Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is presently 34.68%.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for California Water Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Water Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.