CIBC Asset Management Inc Grows Stock Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Medpace were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MEDP. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Medpace by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 29.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Medpace by 38,432.9% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 57,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,165,000 after purchasing an additional 57,265 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Medpace by 4.5% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Medpace by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MEDP opened at $344.35 on Tuesday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $302.01 and a 1-year high of $459.77. The stock has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $343.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $346.83.

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.71. Medpace had a return on equity of 51.48% and a net margin of 19.17%. Research analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Medpace from $354.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Medpace currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $381.44.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

