CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $281,000 Stock Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,757 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 134.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Liberty Broadband Stock Performance

LBRDK opened at $82.36 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.75. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52-week low of $46.46 and a 52-week high of $101.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.74, for a total transaction of $9,967,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,435,256 shares in the company, valued at $114,447,313.44. The trade was a 8.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

(Free Report)

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.