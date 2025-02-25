CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $289,000 Stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,679 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALSN. Creative Planning grew its position in Allison Transmission by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,161 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,972 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 46.4% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,270 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 4,837 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Allison Transmission in the 3rd quarter valued at about $760,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 0.4% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 100,752 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,612,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

ALSN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Allison Transmission from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Allison Transmission from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Allison Transmission from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.75.

Shares of NYSE:ALSN opened at $98.56 on Tuesday. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $71.49 and a one year high of $122.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.11. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 47.95% and a net margin of 22.67%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is a positive change from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is presently 13.00%.

Allison Transmission announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 20th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto parts company to repurchase up to 57.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Allison Transmission news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.40, for a total value of $216,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $695,928. The trade was a 23.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 1,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total value of $207,207.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,303,856.58. The trade was a 1.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,313 shares of company stock valued at $1,808,318. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

