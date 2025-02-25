CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $299,000 Stock Holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,012 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Aramark were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Aramark by 100.3% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Aramark during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Aramark by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Aramark by 112.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Aramark by 62.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on ARMK. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Aramark in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Aramark from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Aramark from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Aramark in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.42.

Aramark Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ARMK opened at $37.21 on Tuesday. Aramark has a 12-month low of $29.82 and a 12-month high of $42.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.87 and a 200-day moving average of $38.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30 and a beta of 1.64.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Aramark had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 1.94%. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aramark will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Aramark Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.105 dividend. This is a boost from Aramark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Aramark’s payout ratio is 33.07%.

About Aramark

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

