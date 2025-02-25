CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $307,000 Stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in Exelixis during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Exelixis by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exelixis by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Exelixis

In other Exelixis news, Director Mary C. Beckerle sold 12,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.88, for a total value of $425,884.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,561.28. This represents a 28.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 60,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total transaction of $2,200,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 486,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,823,783.53. This represents a 10.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on EXEL. Bank of America lowered Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Exelixis from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Exelixis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.24.

Exelixis Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXEL opened at $37.13 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.53. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.14 and a 1 year high of $37.59.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.03). Exelixis had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 24.04%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

