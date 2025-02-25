CIBC Asset Management Inc Increases Position in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,048 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BellRing Brands by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 0.8% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in BellRing Brands by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BellRing Brands by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands stock opened at $72.89 on Tuesday. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.06 and a 12-month high of $80.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 34.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.86.

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 130.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on BellRing Brands from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. TD Cowen raised their price target on BellRing Brands from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.87.

In other BellRing Brands news, Director Robert V. Vitale sold 28,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.91, for a total value of $2,188,320.23. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,110,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,370,407.64. This represents a 2.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 203,636 shares of company stock valued at $15,581,650. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

