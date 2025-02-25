CIBC Asset Management Inc Increases Stock Position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 21.0% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,210,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $134,686,000 after acquiring an additional 210,151 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 530,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,037,000 after purchasing an additional 182,058 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 745,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,945,000 after purchasing an additional 116,090 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,005,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $8,916,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on MTSI shares. Northland Securities upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays upped their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Northland Capmk raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.50.

MACOM Technology Solutions Price Performance

MTSI opened at $119.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of -82.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $132.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.92. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.21 and a 1 year high of $152.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.38). MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 13.05% and a positive return on equity of 12.42%. Sell-side analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at MACOM Technology Solutions

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 1,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.07, for a total value of $189,969.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,855.48. The trade was a 17.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Kober sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.09, for a total transaction of $292,702.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,405,501.51. The trade was a 4.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 747,562 shares of company stock valued at $92,693,081 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

