CIBC Asset Management Inc Invests $266,000 in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 643,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,536,000 after acquiring an additional 11,286 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in LCI Industries by 2.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 621,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,882,000 after purchasing an additional 14,969 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in LCI Industries by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 564,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in LCI Industries by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 411,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,575,000 after purchasing an additional 29,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of LCI Industries by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 374,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,086,000 after purchasing an additional 68,682 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries Stock Performance

Shares of LCII opened at $106.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.03. LCI Industries has a 12-month low of $96.18 and a 12-month high of $129.38.

LCI Industries Dividend Announcement

LCI Industries ( NYSE:LCII Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. LCI Industries had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 10.28%. Equities research analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of LCI Industries from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, CJS Securities upgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.50.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

