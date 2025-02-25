CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 154 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EHC. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in Encompass Health by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Encompass Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Encompass Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the third quarter worth $68,000. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EHC. Barclays raised their target price on Encompass Health from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Encompass Health from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Encompass Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.67.

Encompass Health Stock Performance

NYSE:EHC opened at $98.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.90. Encompass Health Co. has a twelve month low of $73.68 and a twelve month high of $104.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.01 and a 200-day moving average of $96.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 17.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Encompass Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.25%.

Insider Activity at Encompass Health

In related news, CAO Andrew L. Price sold 5,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.29, for a total value of $495,578.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 69,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,798,129.56. This trade represents a 6.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Encompass Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.