CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 163 Shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,103 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in DT Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 106.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of DT Midstream by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in DT Midstream by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DTM stock opened at $96.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.15 and a 1 year high of $114.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.78.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DTM shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on DT Midstream from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DT Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.56.

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

