CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 751 Shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,581 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Simmons First National by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 673,440 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,937,000 after purchasing an additional 27,115 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 56,476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 356,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,907,000 after buying an additional 17,358 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 249.7% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 13,598 shares of the bank’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 9,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Simmons First National by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the period. 27.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stephens reduced their target price on Simmons First National from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

Simmons First National Price Performance

Shares of SFNC stock opened at $21.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.43. Simmons First National Co. has a one year low of $16.03 and a one year high of $25.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $208.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.67 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 10.46%. Simmons First National’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Simmons First National Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Simmons First National Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. This is a positive change from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.25%.

Simmons First National Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

