CIBC Asset Management Inc Takes Position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)

CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VSCO. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 741.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth about $301,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 26.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the third quarter worth approximately $907,000. 90.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on VSCO. UBS Group raised shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.36.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock opened at $28.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.11. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 52-week low of $15.12 and a 52-week high of $48.73.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 44.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.86) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Victoria’s Secret & Co operates as a lingerie, clothing and beauty retailer. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, pajamas, sleep, sport and swim apparel, and beauty products. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Reynoldsburg, OH.

