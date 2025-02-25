CIBC Asset Management Inc Trims Stock Holdings in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Free Report) by 28.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,437 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,787 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 249.5% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Ameris Bancorp by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 3,396.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,923 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABCB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective (up previously from $67.00) on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.50.

Ameris Bancorp Trading Down 0.3 %

ABCB stock opened at $63.29 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.24 and its 200 day moving average is $63.94. Ameris Bancorp has a 12-month low of $44.22 and a 12-month high of $74.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Ameris Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Ameris Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.36%.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division. The company offers commercial and retail checking, regular interest-bearing savings, money market, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts.

