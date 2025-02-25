ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) Shares Bought by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Free Report) by 72.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,693 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 6,583 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund were worth $730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 13,875 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 13,312 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE EMO opened at $48.67 on Tuesday. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc has a 12 month low of $36.71 and a 12 month high of $51.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.34.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund’s previous dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th.

In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc sold 2,209 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $101,702.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,289,120. The trade was a 7.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Company Profile

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

