Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.57.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Comerica in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point raised their target price on Comerica from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Comerica from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Comerica from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Comerica from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in Comerica by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Comerica by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Comerica during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CMA opened at $64.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.25. Comerica has a 52 week low of $45.32 and a 52 week high of $73.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.34 and a 200-day moving average of $62.94.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.05). Comerica had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 13.98%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Comerica will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

Comerica declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 5th that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

