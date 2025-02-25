CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CommScope from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of CommScope from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of CommScope from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th.

Get CommScope alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on COMM

CommScope Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of CommScope

Shares of NASDAQ:COMM opened at $4.81 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.24. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.09, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.90. CommScope has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $7.19.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CommScope in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in CommScope by 109.1% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,475 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CommScope by 826.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 6,760 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 6,030 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in CommScope by 1,005.4% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,114 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 7,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in CommScope by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,986 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 4,026 shares during the last quarter. 88.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CommScope

(Get Free Report

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. The company operates through Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS), and Access Network Solutions (ANS) segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.