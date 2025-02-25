Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 120,374 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $18,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 25.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 586,795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,278,000 after purchasing an additional 120,779 shares during the period. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Commvault Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $67,722,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Commvault Systems by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 23,421 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after buying an additional 6,433 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 58.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,410 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 5,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 31.8% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 24,074 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,704,000 after acquiring an additional 5,805 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CVLT shares. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Commvault Systems from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. William Blair raised shares of Commvault Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $164.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.44.

In related news, Director Allison Pickens sold 1,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $212,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,577.50. This trade represents a 17.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 12,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.96, for a total value of $2,290,655.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 427,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,447,876.76. This represents a 2.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,837 shares of company stock valued at $3,117,647 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CVLT stock opened at $169.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.57 and a beta of 0.65. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.48 and a 1-year high of $190.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $163.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.53.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

