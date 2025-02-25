Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Shares Purchased by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its position in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 40.5% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,223,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,637,000 after buying an additional 352,947 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,363,922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,122,000 after acquiring an additional 269,074 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 131.3% in the 4th quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 462,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,369,000 after acquiring an additional 262,503 shares during the last quarter. M&G PLC purchased a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,173,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 859,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,781,000 after purchasing an additional 143,507 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corcept Therapeutics

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $149,776.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sean Maduck sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.39, for a total transaction of $1,007,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,299,174.02. This represents a 18.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,600 shares of company stock worth $1,399,576 over the last quarter. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CORT stock opened at $61.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 49.06 and a beta of 0.58. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a one year low of $20.84 and a one year high of $75.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.88.

CORT has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Corcept Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Corcept Therapeutics from $78.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.25.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

