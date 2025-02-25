Covea Finance Trims Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Covea Finance lessened its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 333,762 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 24,800 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 6.3% of Covea Finance’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Covea Finance’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $140,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BCK Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.8% during the third quarter. BCK Partners Inc. now owns 1,353 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Conscious Wealth Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the second quarter. Conscious Wealth Investments LLC now owns 6,986 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 2,997 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 35.7% during the third quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 95 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequent Asset Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.87, for a total value of $1,077,175.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 53,852 shares in the company, valued at $23,203,211.24. The trade was a 4.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 8,000 shares of company stock worth $3,493,820 in the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Stock Down 1.0 %

MSFT opened at $404.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.35. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $385.58 and a fifty-two week high of $468.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $424.25 and its 200 day moving average is $423.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.90.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.08. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.43% and a return on equity of 33.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 26.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on MSFT. StockNews.com raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $520.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 27th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $475.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $510.96.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

