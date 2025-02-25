Critical Survey: Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) versus FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBB)

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBB – Get Free Report) and Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for FAT Brands and Darden Restaurants, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FAT Brands 0 0 0 0 0.00 Darden Restaurants 1 7 17 0 2.64

Darden Restaurants has a consensus target price of $192.52, indicating a potential downside of 1.18%. Given Darden Restaurants’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Darden Restaurants is more favorable than FAT Brands.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

93.6% of Darden Restaurants shares are held by institutional investors. 59.9% of FAT Brands shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Darden Restaurants shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares FAT Brands and Darden Restaurants”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FAT Brands $606.01 million 0.10 -$90.11 million ($9.22) -0.37 Darden Restaurants $11.39 billion 2.00 $1.03 billion $8.73 22.32

Darden Restaurants has higher revenue and earnings than FAT Brands. FAT Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Darden Restaurants, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

FAT Brands pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 16.4%. Darden Restaurants pays an annual dividend of $5.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. FAT Brands pays out -6.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Darden Restaurants pays out 64.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. FAT Brands is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk and Volatility

FAT Brands has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Darden Restaurants has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares FAT Brands and Darden Restaurants’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FAT Brands -24.53% N/A -10.26% Darden Restaurants 9.01% 50.12% 9.30%

Summary

Darden Restaurants beats FAT Brands on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FAT Brands

FAT Brands Inc., a multi-brand restaurant franchising company, acquires, develops, markets, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. It owns restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Marble Slab Creamery, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Pretzelmaker, Fazoli's, Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, Native Grill & Wings, Smokey Bones, and Twin Peaks. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California. FAT Brands Inc. is a subsidiary of Fog Cutter Holdings, LLC.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names. Darden Restaurants, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

