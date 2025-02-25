D.A. Davidson & CO. Boosts Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 77.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,915 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,237,569 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $672,300,000 after buying an additional 216,075 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 5,289 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Meridiem Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Meridiem Investment Management Ltd. now owns 783,906 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $235,625,000 after buying an additional 306,887 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 132.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 139,288 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,850,000 after buying an additional 79,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 48.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 952,427 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $258,136,000 after buying an additional 310,250 shares in the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $252.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $69.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $241.29 and a fifty-two week high of $328.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $299.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $287.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The software maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.33). Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.24% and a net margin of 22.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

CDNS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $365.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.92.

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.32, for a total value of $190,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 58,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,180,523.36. The trade was a 1.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 93,151 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $28,876,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,320,940. This trade represents a 62.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 108,416 shares of company stock valued at $33,538,875. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

