D.A. Davidson & CO. Boosts Stock Position in Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,929 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned 0.21% of Saratoga Investment worth $716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Saratoga Investment in the third quarter worth about $116,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Saratoga Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Saratoga Investment in the third quarter worth about $236,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 32,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Saratoga Investment in the third quarter worth about $1,450,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Saratoga Investment alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SAR shares. Compass Point lowered their price target on Saratoga Investment from $26.25 to $25.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. StockNews.com raised Saratoga Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Saratoga Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.08.

Saratoga Investment Trading Down 0.8 %

Saratoga Investment stock opened at $25.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Saratoga Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $21.56 and a 52 week high of $26.49. The company has a market capitalization of $369.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.17.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.08. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 22.01%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Saratoga Investment Corp. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Saratoga Investment Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. This is an increase from Saratoga Investment’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.64%. Saratoga Investment’s payout ratio is presently 119.35%.

About Saratoga Investment

(Free Report)

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Saratoga Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saratoga Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.