D.A. Davidson & CO. Boosts Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:TEQI)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:TEQI – Free Report) by 31.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,822 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF were worth $647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEQI. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 77,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after buying an additional 17,966 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 6,924 shares during the period. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 79,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after buying an additional 3,961 shares during the period.

T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF Price Performance

TEQI opened at $42.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.73. T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF has a 12 month low of $37.63 and a 12 month high of $43.65.

About T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF

The T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF (TEQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The ETF currently has 106.18m in AUM and 111 holdings. TEQI is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of global large-cap companies that are positioned to outperform the Russell 1000 Value Index TEQI was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

