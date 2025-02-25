D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 1,110 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 63.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,871 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 39,894 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,262,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,377 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 96.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 37,928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,755,000 after purchasing an additional 18,664 shares during the period. Finally, Highview Capital Management LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $1,003,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VMC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $269.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $349.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $304.55.

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock opened at $251.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.84. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $225.36 and a 1-year high of $298.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $265.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $261.69.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 12.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

