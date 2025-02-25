D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 3,312 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 30.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,203 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,312 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 15,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 3,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 7,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:VGIT opened at $58.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.06 and its 200 day moving average is $58.98. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $57.03 and a 12 month high of $60.82.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1912 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.