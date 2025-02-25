D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 3,312 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 30.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,203 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,312 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 15,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 3,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 7,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
NASDAQ:VGIT opened at $58.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.06 and its 200 day moving average is $58.98. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $57.03 and a 12 month high of $60.82.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Finding Hidden Gems: Unconventional Penny Stock Investing
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Price Targets on NVIDIA Rise in Front of Earnings
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Archer Aviation Stock Skids: Mistaking Progress for Bad News?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.