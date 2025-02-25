D.A. Davidson & CO. Grows Position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 89.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,959 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,237 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 39.6% during the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Cathy Pareto & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $670,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the third quarter valued at $7,387,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 1.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,009,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,780,000 after purchasing an additional 19,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the third quarter valued at $1,396,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.67.

NASDAQ GEHC opened at $90.57 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $41.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.15. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.51 and a 12 month high of $94.80.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 25.74%. Equities research analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

