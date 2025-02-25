D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $638,000 Stock Holdings in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,491 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 892 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Inari Medical were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KBC Group NV increased its position in Inari Medical by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Inari Medical by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 24,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Inari Medical by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Inari Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Inari Medical by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Andrew Hykes sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total transaction of $165,870.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 439,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,289,449.90. This represents a 0.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William Hoffman sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.66, for a total transaction of $3,339,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 441,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,559,028.78. This represents a 11.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 263,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,599,470 over the last ninety days. 10.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Inari Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Inari Medical Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ NARI opened at $79.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of -59.24 and a beta of 1.02. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.73 and a 12-month high of $79.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.76.

Inari Medical Profile

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy devices and accessories for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; FlowTriever system, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases; InThrill system to treat small vessel thrombosis; and LimFlow system for patients who have chronic limb-threatening ischemia with no suitable endovascular or surgical revascularization options and risk of major amputation.

