D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $640,000 Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,915 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 891.2% in the 3rd quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 278.8% in the 4th quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 293.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IUSV opened at $95.33 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1 year low of $85.17 and a 1 year high of $100.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.02. The stock has a market cap of $20.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.5456 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

