D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $676,000 Stock Holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its stake in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECK. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Teck Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,878,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 72.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,634,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $189,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531,563 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,549,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 21.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,429,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $388,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326,241 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 152.7% in the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,070,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Teck Resources from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Teck Resources from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. National Bank Financial cut Teck Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.38.

Shares of NYSE TECK opened at $40.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a PE ratio of 74.31 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.71. Teck Resources Limited has a 52-week low of $37.30 and a 52-week high of $55.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.92.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 4.59% and a net margin of 2.96%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teck Resources Limited will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.0879 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.64%.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

