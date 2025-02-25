D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $692,000 Holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,857 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JAAA. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000.

Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF stock opened at $50.86 on Tuesday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 52-week low of $49.87 and a 52-week high of $51.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.81.

About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

