D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $696,000 Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 58.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,210 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 20,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 124,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 140.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MRNA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Moderna from $70.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Moderna from $41.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Argus downgraded Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Leerink Partners lowered their target price on Moderna from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $50.00 target price on Moderna in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.63.

Insider Transactions at Moderna

In related news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 1,418 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $60,676.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $843,690.43. This represents a 6.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 2,664 shares of company stock worth $115,210 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $33.90 on Tuesday. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.25 and a 12-month high of $170.47. The stock has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.89 and a 200-day moving average of $52.10.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

Featured Articles

