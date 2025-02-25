D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $701,000 Stock Position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 74.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,222 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFPI. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in UFP Industries by 27.4% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,108 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in UFP Industries by 31.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 315 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in UFP Industries by 11.4% during the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in UFP Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 27.6% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,217 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UFP Industries Stock Performance

UFPI stock opened at $106.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.01. UFP Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.57 and a fifty-two week high of $141.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.45.

UFP Industries Increases Dividend

UFP Industries ( NASDAQ:UFPI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 17th. The construction company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.04). UFP Industries had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Analysts forecast that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This is a boost from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is 20.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other UFP Industries news, Director William G. Currie sold 5,700 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.59, for a total transaction of $721,563.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,739,712.60. The trade was a 8.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UFPI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.00.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

