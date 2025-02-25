D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $722,000 Stock Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 8,431.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 6,644,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,781,000 after purchasing an additional 6,566,120 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,426,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301,906 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 718.2% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,165,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901,224 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,806,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 115.0% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 2,404,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,054 shares in the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CCL. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.11.

Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $23.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.64. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12-month low of $13.78 and a 12-month high of $28.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 24.13%. Carnival Co. &’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

