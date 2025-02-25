D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $733,000 Stock Holdings in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 7.0% in the third quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSEARCA EOS opened at $23.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.88. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $19.22 and a 12 month high of $24.98.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Announces Dividend

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.1523 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.81%.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of mid-cap and large-cap companies.

