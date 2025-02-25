D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $743,000 Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bowman & Co S.C. grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 12,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,563 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 32,989 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,466 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $72.72 on Tuesday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $58.93 and a 12 month high of $96.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.83 and a 200-day moving average of $70.13.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 72.93%. Sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total value of $34,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,189 shares in the company, valued at $1,594,475.64. The trade was a 2.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven R. Loranger sold 5,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.42, for a total value of $438,574.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,613,628.24. The trade was a 8.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,489 shares of company stock worth $2,002,829 in the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EW. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $78.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.95.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

