D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $745,000 Stock Position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coastline Trust Co bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 812.8% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCS Wealth Management bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CEF opened at $27.07 on Tuesday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $18.42 and a 12 month high of $27.23.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

