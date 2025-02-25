D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $786,000 Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGC. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGC opened at $216.65 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $217.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.97. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a one year low of $176.66 and a one year high of $222.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Mega Cap ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.