D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $826,000 Stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,875 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 66,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,540,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 23,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 17,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Steel Dynamics

In other news, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 23,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.67, for a total transaction of $3,184,810.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 122,140 shares in the company, valued at $16,448,593.80. The trade was a 16.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on STLD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised Steel Dynamics from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Steel Dynamics from $134.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $149.00 target price (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Steel Dynamics from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.22.

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STLD opened at $133.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $124.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.98. The company has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.60 and a twelve month high of $155.56.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.33). Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 8.76%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, February 24th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Steel Dynamics Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is a boost from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 18.78%.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

