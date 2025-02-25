D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $854,000 Stock Holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 74.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239,358 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBD. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 4.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 151,285,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,109,000 after buying an additional 5,898,611 shares during the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 24.7% in the third quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 28,410,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,386,000 after buying an additional 5,625,545 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 2.6% in the third quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 21,396,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,523,000 after buying an additional 541,192 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.6% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 20,889,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,338,000 after buying an additional 329,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 4.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,685,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,405,000 after buying an additional 687,612 shares during the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.50 to $10.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.76.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Up 2.9 %

WBD opened at $11.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $12.70. The firm has a market cap of $27.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42, a PEG ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.49.

Insider Transactions at Warner Bros. Discovery

In related news, insider Savalle Sims sold 169,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total transaction of $2,094,228.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 599,317 shares in the company, valued at $7,407,558.12. This represents a 22.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

