D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $869,000 Holdings in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its position in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Free Report) by 58.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,333 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in First Interstate BancSystem were worth $869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in First Interstate BancSystem in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in First Interstate BancSystem in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in First Interstate BancSystem in the third quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. raised its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 5.0% in the third quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 8,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Interstate BancSystem Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of FIBK stock opened at $30.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.16 and a fifty-two week high of $36.77.

First Interstate BancSystem Announces Dividend

First Interstate BancSystem ( NASDAQ:FIBK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 15.94%. Research analysts forecast that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is currently 85.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, Director John M. Heyneman, Jr. sold 1,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $43,467.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,414,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,068,688.16. This trade represents a 0.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on First Interstate BancSystem from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on First Interstate BancSystem from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on First Interstate BancSystem from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Stephens lowered their price objective on First Interstate BancSystem from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Interstate BancSystem currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.14.

First Interstate BancSystem Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

