D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $882,000 Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 0.11% of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000.

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:AAAU opened at $29.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.32. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF has a 1-year low of $20.05 and a 1-year high of $29.18.

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (AAAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults located in the UK. AAAU was launched on Jul 26, 2018 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

