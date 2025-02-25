D.A. Davidson & CO. Increases Holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,013 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,862 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 0.27% of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund worth $731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMD. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 918.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 5,508 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 52,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 10,141 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 2,103,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,419,000 after purchasing an additional 125,714 shares in the last quarter. 33.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund alerts:

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:EMD opened at $9.80 on Tuesday. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. has a one year low of $8.89 and a one year high of $10.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.90.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Increases Dividend

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This is a positive change from Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.