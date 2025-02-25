D.A. Davidson & CO. Increases Position in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,908 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned 0.09% of Thermon Group worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Thermon Group during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Lightrock Netherlands B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Thermon Group during the fourth quarter worth about $4,995,000. Swedbank AB increased its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 621,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,866,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Thermon Group by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Thermon Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

In other news, SVP David Buntin sold 28,137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $904,604.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,773 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,401.95. This represents a 32.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THR opened at $28.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.29. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.76 and a twelve month high of $35.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $958.95 million, a P/E ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 1.10.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. Thermon Group had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 11.72%. On average, research analysts predict that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States and Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers heat tracing products, such as electric heat tracing cables, steam heating solutions, controls, monitoring and software, instrumentation, project services, industrial heating and filtration solutions, temporary electrical power distribution and lighting, and other products and services.

